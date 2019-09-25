Despite exemptions to tariffs, Apple will continue manufacturing in Texas

Retail News
Despite exemptions to tariffs, Apple will continue manufacturing in TexasCNBC 09/23/2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company will continue building its high-end Mac Pro model in its Austin, Texas manufacturing facility, even though the Trump administration has granted the company a special exemption from tariffs on goods made in China. The model is the only major Apple computer manufactured in the U.S.
