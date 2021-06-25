Retail News

Dems and GOPers don’t see slower deliveries as a cure to Postal Service’s ills

The Washington Post 06/24/2021

Congressional members of both parties are questioning a U.S. Postal Service plan to slow mail delivery as a means to address its financial problems. If enacted, at least a third of the mail now delivered in 27 states would take longer to arrive, including medications and other important communications.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!