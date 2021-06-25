Dems and GOPers don’t see slower deliveries as a cure to Postal Service’s ills

Retail News
Dems and GOPers don’t see slower deliveries as a cure to Postal Service’s illsThe Washington Post 06/24/2021
Congressional members of both parties are questioning a U.S. Postal Service plan to slow mail delivery as a means to address its financial problems. If enacted, at least a third of the mail now delivered in 27 states would take longer to arrive, including medications and other important communications.
