Demand for COVID tests increase

Demand for COVID tests increaseThe Wall Street Journal 08/05/2021
A rising number of consumers are seeking out COVID-19 tests with outbreaks of the Delta variant happening across the country. Increased demand for tests has led to longer wait times to get results. David Gallego, a medical tech at a LabQ mobile-testing site, said those being tested are “travelers, people who have symptoms or people who are scared because they felt like they’ve been exposed.”
