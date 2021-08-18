Delta variant takes a bite out of July’s retail sales

Retail News
Delta variant takes a bite out of July’s retail salesThe Associated Press/WRAL.com 08/17/2021
Retail sales in July fell 1.1 percent as a surge of COVID-19 cases connected primarily to the Delta variant made Americans more cautious about shopping in stores. Consumers cut back their spending with retailers selling clothing, furniture and sporting goods, according to Commerce Department data. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decline in July.
