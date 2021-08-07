Delta variant spreads in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

Retail News
Delta variant spreads in states with low COVID-19 vaccination ratesFortune 07/08/2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 51.7 percent of new COVID-19 cases were caused by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus. This is up from 30.4 percent of all cases just two weeks earlier. The variant is spreading most quickly through parts of the country where vaccination rates for adults fall well below the 70 percent goal set by the federal goverment.
