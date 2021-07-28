Delta variant raises concerns among retail workers

Retail News
Delta variant raises concerns among retail workersThe New York Times 07/28/2021
Personal shoppers and others working in retail environment are expressing concerns about their safety in the face of an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to the Delta variant. Some believe that stores are failing to address the issue by instituting safety measures such as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing while stepping up efforts to get workers and customers vaccinated.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!