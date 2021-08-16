Delta variant is tanking consumer sentiment

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

American consumers are deeply concerned about the spread of the Delta variant and its potential impact on every aspect of their lives. The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for early August fell to its lowest level since 2011, making it one of the three biggest declines over the past 50 years. The other two cases were during the 2007-2009 Great Recession period and in April 2020 when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.