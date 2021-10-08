Delta variant challenges restaurant rebound

Retail News
Delta variant challenges restaurant reboundThe Wall Street Journal 08/10/2021
The restaurant industry, which was decimated in the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saw almost immediate benefits as social distancing and masking requirements were relaxed with the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The recent rise of cases tied to the Delta variant, which experts are calling a pandemic of the unvaccinated, is now threatening the gains that have been made in recent months.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!