Retail News

Delta variant challenges restaurant rebound

The Wall Street Journal 08/10/2021

The restaurant industry, which was decimated in the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saw almost immediate benefits as social distancing and masking requirements were relaxed with the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The recent rise of cases tied to the Delta variant, which experts are calling a pandemic of the unvaccinated, is now threatening the gains that have been made in recent months.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!