Delta Airlines to make unvaccinated workers pay $200 a month for health benefits

Retail News
Delta Airlines to make unvaccinated workers pay $200 a month for health benefitsThe New York Times 08/26/2021
Delta Airlines has told workers who have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 that they have until Nov. 1 to do so or they will have to pay an additional $200 a month to participate in the company’s health insurance plan. The company’s CEO Ed Bastian said that every hospitalization tied to the virus has cost Delta about $50,000 per employee.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!