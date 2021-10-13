Delivery workers keep watch to protect others making deliveries

Retail News
Delivery workers keep watch to protect others making deliveriesThe New York Times 10/12/2021
Delivery workers in parts of New York City are establishing watches when they aren’t working to safeguard others doing the same job as robberies and electric bike thefts have increased in recent months. “We need to organize among ourselves to protect ourselves,” said Vincent Carrasco, a delivery worker. “If we don’t do this, no one else will protect us.”
Discussions
