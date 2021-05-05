Debenhams closing all its stores’ doors after 242 years

Retail News

BBC News

Debenhams is closing the doors on its last remaining department stores on May 15, The retailer, founded in London in 1778, began liquidating in December. Debenhams, which struggled prior to the pandemic, found the effects of shutdowns imposed in the UK, were too much for it to continue operating. Boohoo, which acquired Debenhams in January plans to continue have it operate as an online retailer.