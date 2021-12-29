Day-after Christmas shoppers may feel cheated this year

Retail News
Day-after Christmas shoppers may feel cheated this yearWCHS Fox 11 12/27/2021
If the experiences of West Virginia residents Elizabeth and Shawna Fordyce are representative, many shoppers who traditionally wait for post-Christmas sales to do their real holiday shopping are feeling frustrated this year, finding instead empty shelves where they expected to see some of the best deals of the year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!