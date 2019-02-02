David’s Bridal makes changes coming out of bankruptcy

Retail News
David’s Bridal makes changes coming out of bankruptcyUSA Today 02/01/2019
David’s Bridal is in much better financial shape after it reduced its debt load as part of its reorganization under Chapter 11. The chain’s management understands, however, that more is needed for David’s to compete in an increasingly competitive bridal market. As a result, it has lowered prices on bridesmaid dresses, added more plus-size dress options and guaranteed customers free one-on-one consulting for their big day.