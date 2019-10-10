David’s Bridal CEO feels good about chain’s turnaround prospects

Retail News
David’s Bridal CEO feels good about chain’s turnaround prospectsForbes 10/10/2019
Not a heavy debt load, changing consumer tastes nor growing competition from a wide variety of competitors worry James Marcum, who took over as chief executive officer of David’s Bridal in June. Mr. Marcum is attending New York Fashion Week Bridal events to reinforce that David’s is here to stay. “Letting the industry know, and letting consumers know that we’re back is very, very important,” he said.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!