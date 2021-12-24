Danny Meyer will require boosters for restaurant customers and staff

Retail News

CNBC

The founder and CEO of the Union Square Hospitality Group, which runs Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe in NYC as well as Anchovy Social in Washington, D.C., says the company will require all customers who want to eat inside to show proof of having received a COVID-19 booster shot. The company is asking all staff to get their boosters within 30 days. For now, says Mr. Meyer, the decision does not include the company’s Shake Shack enterprise — management at the chain will make a decision on the matter separately.