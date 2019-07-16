Dads make their debut on Huggies boxes

Retail News

USA Today

Photos of babies with women are traditionally common on the boxes for Huggies disposable diapers. Now, however, the brand’s Special Delivery diapers will feature some boxes that have men with babies. “We really believe in celebrating all parents and the great job that parents are doing,” Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director, told USA Today. “When you think about the important role that dads have in the family today and how that continues to grow, we wanted to make sure they were equally celebrated.”