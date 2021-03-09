D2C running shoe brand Hoka opens its first stores

Retail News

CNBC

Deckers-owned Hoka will tread into the physical store realm for the first time with two initial locations — on 5th Avenue in New York’s Flatiron neighborhood and on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The stores will offer 3D foot scanning to provide the best fit and lockers so customers can change and take a test run in the shoes known for optimal cushioning. “The biggest thing is creating a conversation with consumers in-person and letting them experience the benefits [of Hoka] before purchasing,” Hoka president Wendy Yang told CNBC.