CVS ties sweepstakes entries to COVID-19 vaccines

Retail News

CNN

CVS Health announced that customers who have gotten or will get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of its pharmacies will be entered into the company’s “One Step Closer” sweepstakes. Participants can win one of more than 1,000 prizes in the contest, including a seven-day trip on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions. The sweepstakes, which begins on June 1 and ends on July 10, is intended to encourage customers to overcome vaccine hesitancy.