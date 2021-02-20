CVS reaching out to consumers in underserved areas to get COVID-19 vaccines

Retail News
CVS reaching out to consumers in underserved areas to get COVID-19 vaccinesUSA Today 02/19/2021
CVS plans to call, email and text people in underserved areas the federal government has designated as part of its COVID-19 vaccination program. The drugstore chain also said it would set up vaccine clinics in vulnerable communities and send caravans into neighborhoods to give more people access to the vaccines.
