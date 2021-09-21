CVS puts help wanted signs out for 25K workers

Retail News
CVS puts help wanted signs out for 25K workersHartford Courant 09/20/2021
CVS Health is looking to hire 25,000 clinical and retail workers to help it meet the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests as well as an expected increase in flu cases during the fall and winter months. “Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year, we’re looking for even more,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy.
