CVS posts sales gains, ups earnings forecast

CVS posts sales gains, ups earnings forecastTheStreet 08/04/2021
CVS Health reported a 14.3 percent gain in pharmacy sales “driven by increased prescription volume, COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing and higher front store revenues across all product categories.” The drugstore giant also upped its annual earnings forecast from $7.56 to $7.68 per share to $7.70 to $7.80 per share.
