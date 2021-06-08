CVS plans to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

Retail News
CVS plans to raise minimum wage to $15 an hourFortune 08/05/2021
CVS announced that it will raise the minimum wage it pays employees to $15 an hour by July 2022. “Increasing our minimum wage for hourly employees will help attract and retain the talent needed for our customer-centric business approach,” said Karen Lynch, CVS Heath president and CEO. “Just as critical, it aligns with our values and our purpose and builds on the history of our investment in our people.”
Discussions
