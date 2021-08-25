CVS mandates COVID-19 vaccines for some workers

Retail News
CVS mandates COVID-19 vaccines for some workersReuters/Yahoo News 08/24/2021
CVS Health Corp. has mandated that employees in customer-facing positions must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision came following the Food and Drug Administration announcement that the agency is granting full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals 16 and older. Pharmacists working at CVS stores have until Nov. 30 to get fully vaccinated.
Discussions
