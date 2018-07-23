CVS fires pharmacist who refused to Rx for transgender woman

Retail News

The New York Times

A pharmacist at CVS refused to fill a transgender woman’s prescription for hormones without providing a reason for doing so. The pharmacist also refused to return the woman’s prescription from her doctor to fill it somewhere else. CVS has fired the pharmacist and apologized to the woman. The drugstore chain issued a statement that the action by its former employee “does not reflect our values or our commitment to inclusion, non-discrimination and the delivery of outstanding patient care.”