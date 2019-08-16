CVS faces boycott over birth control pill reimbursement rates

Retail News
CVS faces boycott over birth control pill reimbursement ratesUSA Today 08/15/2019
Pill Club, a healthcare startup, is leading the call for a boycott of CVS alleging that its CVS Caremark pharmacy benefits management business is making changes to its program that could put women who use birth control pills at risk of having their supplies of the drugs interrupted. CVS claims that Pill Club is using misleading tactics to try and gain a negotiating advantage.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!