CVS ends SCOTUS appeal after making deal with disability groups

CVS ends SCOTUS appeal after making deal with disability groupsCBS News 11/12/2021
CVS has withdrawn from a case that was going to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court next month over language in the company’s terms that disability groups claimed made it harder for their constituents to receive healthcare. The retailer reached a deal to work with the American Association of People with Disabilities, the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund and two other groups to safeguard access to healthcare going forward.
