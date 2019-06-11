CVS apologizes for not selling cold medicine to college student from Puerto Rico

Retail News

The New York Times

José A. Guzmán-Payano, a 20-year-old junior at Purdue University, went to a CVS store to buy cold medicine. The store refused to sell him the restricted medicine claiming that his driver license from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, was not valid. CVS has apologized to the student after Mr. Guzmán-Payano’s family filed a complaint. All employees in the store have been trained to recognize Puerto Rican driver licenses as valid identification.