Retail News

CVS apologizes for not selling cold medicine to college student from Puerto Rico

The New York Times 11/04/2019

José A. Guzmán-Payano, a 20-year-old junior at Purdue University, went to a CVS store to buy cold medicine. The store refused to sell him the restricted medicine claiming that his driver license from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, was not valid. CVS has apologized to the student after Mr. Guzmán-Payano’s family filed a complaint. All employees in the store have been trained to recognize Puerto Rican driver licenses as valid identification.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!