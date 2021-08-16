Retail News

CVS and Walgreens offering vaccine boosters to immunocompromised customers

Fox 20 Philadelphia 08/16/2021

CVS and Walgreens are offering a third shot of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans that are immunocompromised and more likely to suffer adverse effects should they contract the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the go-ahead for a third dose last week after an advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously supported doing so.

