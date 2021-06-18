Retail News

CVS and Walgreens got a boost from COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Wall Street Journal 06/18/2021

CVS and Walgreens initially struggled as the pandemic broke out across the U.S. but have made up for lost time in recent months as their role in distributing COVID-19 vaccines has helped boost sales. “That type of exposure is invaluable as consumers seek out alternative sites of care,” a CVS spokesman said. “Bottom line, as testing and vaccinations continue we expect an ongoing positive business impact.”

