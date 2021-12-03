CVS administering COVID-19 vaccines in more states

Retail News
CVS administering COVID-19 vaccines in more statesUSA Today 03/11/2021
CVS has announced that it is expanding its distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to more stores, including at more than 600 Target locations, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to vaccinate all American adults. CVS Health president and CEO Karen Lynch says the pharmacy chain has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!