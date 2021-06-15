CVS adds new perks to ExtraCare rewards

Retail News
CVS adds new perks to ExtraCare rewardsForbes 06/15/2021
CVS ExtraCare members will no longer have to wait until the next quarter to receive their two percent cash back credit for purchases at the drugstore. Members will now get their rewards right after each shopping trip. This is just one of the enhancements the chain is making to its loyalty program in an effort to build deeper connections with customers.
