Customers start Amazon searches with brand names

Customers on Amazon frequently search for products based on a brand name that is popularly identified with a brand attribute. For example, customers might search using the term “Allbirds”, which is known for sneakers made from wool. While the consumer direct brand is not sold on Amazon, the site uses the search term to suggest alternatives such as Urban Fox and Dr. Scholl’s, which offer sneakers that look just like Allbirds’ version.