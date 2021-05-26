Customers flood back to Rent the Runway

Retail News

The New York Times

Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway, said that customers are coming back to the clothing rental service in a big way with the site seeing a 92 percent increase in active subscribers so far this month. “Colorful, optimistic clothes, bags and jewelry are being rented by women of all sizes — the same styles are popular from size 4 to 20,” Ms. Hyman said. “People are really in the mood to get back out into the world and celebrate.”