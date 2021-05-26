Retail News

Customers flood back to Rent the Runway

The New York Times 05/26/2021

Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway, said that customers are coming back to the clothing rental service in a big way with the site seeing a 92 percent increase in active subscribers so far this month. “Colorful, optimistic clothes, bags and jewelry are being rented by women of all sizes — the same styles are popular from size 4 to 20,” Ms. Hyman said. “People are really in the mood to get back out into the world and celebrate.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!