Customer service built Chewy into a Fortune 500 company

Customer service built Chewy into a Fortune 500 companyFortune 06/03/2021
Chewy’s business has thrived since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. The online pet retailer saw its annual sales grow to $7.15 billion, up 47.4 percent over the previous year. The company has succeeded by hiring people who love pets and who are dedicated to personally looking after the company’s many customers.
