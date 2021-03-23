Curaleaf acquires nine cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

Retail News

Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., has finalized a deal to acquire nine dispensaries in Illinois from Greenhouse and Windy City Cannabis. The new locations will add to 101 dispensaries operating under the Curaleaf banner. The Massachusetts-based company also has 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing facilities in 23 states. Curaleaf currently employs 3,800 employees.