Curaleaf acquires nine cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

Curaleaf acquires nine cannabis dispensaries in IllinoisChicago Tribune 03/22/2021
Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., has finalized a deal to acquire nine dispensaries in Illinois from Greenhouse and Windy City Cannabis. The new locations will add to 101 dispensaries operating under the Curaleaf banner. The Massachusetts-based company also has 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing facilities in 23 states. Curaleaf currently employs 3,800 employees.
