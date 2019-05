Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mike Stagers, the new CEO of Cubs Foods, opened the chain’s seventy-ninth store recently and talked about the chain’s pursuit of a sale. The division of Supervalu has been looking for a buyer as its parent company’s focus shifts away from retail to grocery wholesale. Randy Edeker, CEO of the rival Hy-Vee chain, said last year that his company was not interested in bidding on Cub.