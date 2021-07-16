C&S Wholesale Grocers to acquire Piggly Wiggly Midwest

Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

C&S Wholesale Grocers has entered into an agreement to acquire Piggly Wiggly Midwest. “The sale of Piggly Wiggly Midwest to C&S is a natural next step for this historic brand,” said Paul Butera Sr., president of Piggly Wiggly Midwest and founder of Butera Market. “Piggly Wiggly is more than a supermarket, it is a family of franchise operators, employees and loyal … customers, too. C&S has the experience and knowledge to ensure that this 100-year old icon continues for the next 100 years.”