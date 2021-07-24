Crocs’ sales and share price are hot

Retail News
Crocs’ sales and share price are hotCNBC 07/23/2021
The stock price of Crocs has risen 260 percent over the last year as demand for the ugly but comfortable clogs has continued to increase throughout the pandemic. “The company has done everything right – everything from celebrity sponsors, they’ve done a great e-commerce pivot during the pandemic and another great earnings report here with accelerating growth,” said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital.
