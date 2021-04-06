Crocs go everywhere

Retail News

The Washington Post

Wearing ugly is apparently a major fashion trend at the moment as sales of Crocs jumped 60 percent in the most recent quarter. The company posted a 300 percent gain in profits last year. Part of the brand’s appeal is tied to celebrity influencers who have shown up wearing the hideous clogs in unexpected places. “Their playbook isn’t terribly different from what a lot of other brands are doing — using key influencers to post on social media — but Crocs has done it extraordinary well,” said Jay Sole, an analyst for UBS. “They’ve made the brand cool again.”