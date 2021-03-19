Credit card companies delay swipe fee hike

Retail News
Credit card companies delay swipe fee hikeThe Wall Street Journal 03/17/2021
Visa and Mastercard announced that they are postponing their plans to raise interchange fees on card transactions after coming under criticism from members of Congress. Plans to increase the fees reported in the press prompted Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Peter Welch to send a letter to the CEOs of the two companies calling on them to put off any changes in light of the impact that the pandemic has had on so many businesses.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!