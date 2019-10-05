Craft beer giants Boston Beer Company and Dogfish Head will merge

Retail News

CNN Business

The owners of the Samuel Adams brand — the second largest craft brewer in the country — will join forces with Delaware-based Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in a $300+ million deal. Said Dave Burwick, the CEO of Boston Beer Company, in a statement: “United, we will have the highest quality, most distinct, high-end portfolio, from both a price-point and product perspective with the top-ranked sales organization to bring it to market.”