Cracker Barrel will not host event for anti-LGBTQ pastor

Cracker Barrel announced earlier this week on Twitter that it will not allow an event to take place at its Cleveland, Tennessee restaurant for pastor Grayson Fritts and the All Scripture Baptist Church. Pastor Fritts has been condemned by local officials and more widely in the media for his sermons on YouTube in which he refers to the LGBTQ community as “animals” and “freaks”. The pastor has said he believes LGBTQ individuals deserve the death penalty. “At Cracker Barrel, we work hard to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive – we have a zero tolerance policy for discriminatory treatment or harassment of any sort,” read a statement issued by the chain.