COVID pills are on the way

COVID pills are on the wayThe Wall Street Journal 12/06/2021
Pfizer and Merck are nearing regulatory approval in the U.S. for pills designed to treat people who are infected with COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill. The pills, which are being distributed in the UK and are nearing regulatory approval in the U.S., are designed to help the newly infected from getting so ill that they require hospitalization.
