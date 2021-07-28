COVID outbreaks in developing nations complicate supply chains

Retail News

The Washington Post

Factories in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam are having to shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing interruptions are further complicating the distribution of products to markets around the world. “Whatever the new normal is, it will happen a lot later than people assume,” Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool CEO, said last week. “Everybody hopes for [the] new normal to be next quarter. It’s not going to be.”