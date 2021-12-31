Retail News

COVID outbreak forces temporary closure at NJ Walmart

NBC News 4 New York 12/29/2021

The number of infected workers at the Walmart store in Linden, NJ, remained unclear as of yesterday — described in a news report as “dozens” and by one unconfirmed worker report as over 90 — but the outbreak was serious enough to prompt Walmart management to follow “an ongoing company-initiated program … for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store.” The store reportedly closed to shoppers on Tuesday evening and remained so yesterday for cleaning and restocking.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!