COVID outbreak forces temporary closure at NJ Walmart

COVID outbreak forces temporary closure at NJ WalmartNBC News 4 New York 12/29/2021
The number of infected workers at the Walmart store in Linden, NJ, remained unclear as of yesterday — described in a news report as “dozens” and by one unconfirmed worker report as over 90 — but the outbreak was serious enough to prompt Walmart management to follow “an ongoing company-initiated program … for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store.” The store reportedly closed to shoppers on Tuesday evening and remained so yesterday for cleaning and restocking.
