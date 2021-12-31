COVID outbreak forces temporary closure at NJ Walmart

Retail News

NBC News 4 New York

The number of infected workers at the Walmart store in Linden, NJ, remained unclear as of yesterday — described in a news report as “dozens” and by one unconfirmed worker report as over 90 — but the outbreak was serious enough to prompt Walmart management to follow “an ongoing company-initiated program … for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store.” The store reportedly closed to shoppers on Tuesday evening and remained so yesterday for cleaning and restocking.