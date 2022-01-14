Court rules gruyère is gruyère

Retail News

The New York Times

A federal judge has sided with American producers in ruling that Switzerland and France do not have the sole right to identify a specific type of cheese as gruyère. “Although the term gruyère may once have been understood to indicate an area of cheese production, the factual record makes it abundantly clear that the term gruyère has now, over time, become generic to cheese purchasers in the United States,” wrote Judge T.S. Ellis III.