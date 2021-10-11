Court rules Apple must move ahead with App Store changes

Retail News

The New York Times

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has ruled that Apple must allow developers to communicate directly with customers about ways to pay for apps outside of the App Store. “Other than, perhaps, needing time to establish guidelines, Apple has provided no credible reason for the court to believe that the injunction would cause the professed devastation,” the judge wrote. “Users can open browsers and retype links to the same effect; it is merely inconvenient, which then only works to the advantage of Apple.”