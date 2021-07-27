Counties in six states top list of those most vulnerable to Delta variant

Retail News

Fast Company

The Delta variant is spreading rapidly in parts of the U.S. leading to a growing number of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated Americans. The virus’ impact is being particularly felt in areas where misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines are common. Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit group focused on solving social and health problems, has published a list of 20 counties in six states — Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas — that are currently at the greatest risk from the virus’ spread.