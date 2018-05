Retail News

Business Insider

Costco is using pizza-making robots in its clubs to create a consistent product and reduce labor costs. The pies, which sell for $9.95 (slices are $1.99), are part of a movement to automation in the retailing and foodservice industries. Cornerstone Capital forecast that up to 7.5 million retail jobs will be lost to automation in the future. Roughly one-in-10 jobs in the U.S. are in the retail industry.