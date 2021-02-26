Costco raises minimum wage to $16 an hour

Retail News
Costco raises minimum wage to $16 an hourNPR 02/26/2021
Costco announced that it is upping its minimum wage to $16 an hour beginning next week. “I want to note this isn’t altruism,” said CEO Craig Jelinek. “At Costco we know that paying employees good wages … makes sense for our business and constitutes a significant competitive advantage for us. It helps us in the long run by minimizing turnover and maximizing employee productivity.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!